Packers, CB Nate Hobbs Agree to Four-Year Deal
The former Las Vegas Raiders corner is heading to Green Bay.
The Green Bay Packers have agreed to terms on a four-year deal with former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Hobbs could earn up to $50 million after incentives, and will receive $16 million guaranteed, added Ryan Wood of USA TODAY.
Hobbs has started 38 career games over four seasons with the Raiders, and has recorded three career interceptions, 19 passes defended, three forced fumbles and 14 tackles for loss.
He'll be 26 at the beginning of next season, and entering his prime as a key member of the Packers' secondary.
