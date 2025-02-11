Packers Cornerback Takes Shot at Raiders While Recruiting Maxx Crosby to Green Bay
One Green Bay Packers player has been hot on the recruiting trail early into the NFL offseason. Cornerback Keisean Nixon has been outspoken as he aims to lure some top talent to Green Bay ahead of the 2025 NFL season. His latest target is Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby.
Nixon took to social media with a message for Crosby, urging him to swap the Silver and Black for Green and Gold next season. The 27-year-old quote tweeted a post from Packers reporter Eli Berkovits, who was discussing a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport which indicated Crosby would have some interest in joining the Packers because of his familiarity with some people within the organization.
Nixon saw an opportunity to try to recruit Crosby to Lambeau Field, and he didn't back down, while also taking a jab at the Raiders in the process.
"[Maxx Crosby] Come Be Great Wit A Real Team My Boi..." wrote Nixon on X, formerly Twitter.
Crosby is under contract through the 2026 season. He carries a cap hit of $27.9 million in 2025 and $24.8 million in '26. With the Raiders seemingly years away from contending for a Super Bowl, it could stand to reason that Crosby tries to hit the exit door in search of greener pastures this offseason.
The Packers make sense as a landing spot, too, and Nixon seems hellbent on bringing the star edge rusher to Green Bay. He also reached out to former Packers, Jets and Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams with a similar message.
"Yo [Davante Adams] pull bac Up," Nixon posted on X.
An offseason in which the Packers acquired Adams and Crosby would be a smashing success as they look to become true contenders in the NFC. Whether or not Nixon can make that happen with his recruiting abilities remains to be seen.