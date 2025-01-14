Davante Adams May Have Hinted at Potential Packers Reunion After Green Bay's Loss
The 2024 season was an abject disaster for the New York Jets.
The franchise was hoping that the early season acquisition of Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams would spark the struggling offense. While Adams had a productive year with 85 catches for 1,062 yards and eight touchdowns (most of which came with the Jets), the team went just 5–12 and once again missed the playoffs.
Adams can opt out of his deal this offseason, and it remains to be seen where he will land if he chooses to enter free agency. If quarterback Aaron Rodgers expresses a desire to continue playing, Adams could follow Rodgers to his next destination. Otherwise, could a reunion in Green Bay be possible?
The star wide receiver talked around the possibility with Kay Adams on Tuesday, as the duo recapped Green Bay's wild-card loss.
"I think with the Packers, obviously, it depends on the health of their team," Davante Adams said of their potential next season and beyond. "...It's looking right now like obviously they might need some receiver help in one way or the other just based off what they have available. Maybe a veteran or something in there. I don't know, we'll see."
Perhaps Adams didn't mean anything by it, but he would certainly fit the mold of what they are looking for in the receiving corps around a young, but promising group—especially with Christian Watson coming off a torn ACL.
A reunion is certainly something that Packers fans would welcome in 2025 and beyond.