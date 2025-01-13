Packers Defenders Had Tense Exchange on Sideline After Giving Up Eagles Touchdown
Green Bay Packers defensive backs Xavier McKinney and Carrington Valentine were seen having a tense exchange on the sideline after Carrington gave up a 24-yard touchdown to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.
Goedert caught a quick pass behind the line of scrimmage from quarterback Jalen Hurts before taking it up the sideline for a touchdown. On his way to the end zone, Goedert brutally stiff-armed Valentine to run in for the score. The touchdown gave the Eagles a 17-3 lead late into the third quarter.
After the play, FOX cameras captured McKinney and Valentine talking over the play in a seemingly heated moment. The broadcast noted that McKinney was not shouting, but looking for an explanation from Valentine. On the side of the exchange, Packers safety Evan Williams could be seen thrusting his helmet toward the ground.
McKinney, who was named first-team All-Pro for the first time earlier this week, has not been afraid to be honest with his team when needed. After the Packers finished the regular season with back-to-back losses last Sunday, McKinney was one of the players that spoke to the locker room and later told the media that "everybody gotta look at themselves."
Following that play, the Packers offense responded with a touchdown drive, but the Eagles kicked a field goal to extend their lead to nine points.