Packers Fans Trolled Jerry Jones With Chant After Micah Parsons Joined Postgame Desk
While Jerry Jones and the Cowboys received plenty of criticism for deciding to trade star rusher Micah Parsons, the Packers and their fanbase could not be more grateful.
Young, star defensive ends aren't often traded, and the Packers don't typically make huge moves, but both rarities took place as the Cowboys opted against extending Parsons and sent him to Green Bay.
As expected, the addition of Parsons has already paid dividends for the Packers. Through two games with his new team, Parsons has created lots of pressures against both the Commanders and Lions, and has helped this Packers defense reach another level. Though the Cowboys might not have appreciated Parsons enough to re-sign him to a massive deal, the Packers and their fans sure aren't taking his presence for granted.
As Parsons came to the Prime Video postgame desk to speak after the Packers' win over the Commanders, Packers fans left in the stadium chanted, "Thank you Jerry!" Both Parsons and Prime Video analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick could be seen encouraging the fans' energy.
Similarly, Parsons has shown gratitude for the Packers as they've welcomed him to Green Bay over the last two weeks. He's felt the appreciation of the fans and team, who gave him a special introduction for his first home game at Lambeau Field. Parsons initially intended to spend the rest of his career with the Cowboys, but since the trade, he's embraced his new home and fanbase.