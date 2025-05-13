Packers Guard Misses Out on Millions Due to Two Missed Snaps
Green Bay Packers guard Sean Rhyan's 2025 salary is $2 million less than it could have been due to a snap count stipulation in his contract.
In fact, Rhyan missed out on the raise by just two snaps total across his first three NFL seasons, according to a report from ProFootballTalk.
Rhyan is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Packers, and was in line for a raise of his $1.364 million salary to $3.406 if he played in 35% of Green Bay's offensive snaps over the first three seasons. He ended up at 34.96% of Green Bay's offensive snaps, two snaps short of the raise.
The NFL and NFLPA were consulted on the matter, but it was ultimately determined that Rhyan had fallen short and that the Packers would not honor a pay raise to the reserve guard.