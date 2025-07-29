Packers GM Explains Why He Believes Franchise Got Steal With Late Signing of Former First-Rounder

SI

The Green Bay Packers signed former first-round pick Isaiah Simmons to a one-year deal for the minimum earlier this offseason. The franchise's general manager, Brian Gutekunst, explained on Tuesday why he is excited about the signing and Simmons's potential with the team.

"I wouldn't call it a flier," Gutekunst said. "He's still a young player and think his best football is ahead of him."

Simmons was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 8 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Over five seasons, three with the Cardinals and two more with the New York Giants, Simmons has played in 84 games, including 42 starts, while registering 329 combined tackles, 15 tackles for loss, eight-and-a-half sacks, nine forced fumbles and five interceptions.

Last season, he played in 17 games for the Giants in a reserve role and made 21 tackles.

The Packers hope that Simmons can grow into a more secure role with the team on a one-year deal and can reach his full potential for Jeff Hafley's defense.

