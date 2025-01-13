SI

Packers' Keisean Nixon Had Honest Admission About Opening Kick Fumble vs Eagles

Andy Nesbitt

The Eagles scored a touchdown a few plays after this fumble.
The Green Bay Packers had their season come to an end Sunday with a 22-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

The Packers got off to a nightmare start when Keisean Nixon fumbled the opening kickoff after taking a huge hit by Philadelphia's Oren Burks. Three plays later the Eagles scored a touchdown and seized control early at home.

Nixon spoke Monday about the costly fumble and had a rather honest admission about that big hit by Burks.

“I’ve never been hit that hard. I was rattled," Nixon said. He also thought it should have been a penaty for targeting."

Here's a replay of the kickoff:

And here's a closer look at the hit:

The Packers were able to keep it close after that early TD but were never able to do enough to grab a lead.

The Eagles, meanwhile, will host either the Vikings or Rams next Sunday.

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

