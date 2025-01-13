Packers' Keisean Nixon Had Honest Admission About Opening Kick Fumble vs Eagles
The Green Bay Packers had their season come to an end Sunday with a 22-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.
The Packers got off to a nightmare start when Keisean Nixon fumbled the opening kickoff after taking a huge hit by Philadelphia's Oren Burks. Three plays later the Eagles scored a touchdown and seized control early at home.
Nixon spoke Monday about the costly fumble and had a rather honest admission about that big hit by Burks.
“I’ve never been hit that hard. I was rattled," Nixon said. He also thought it should have been a penaty for targeting."
Here's a replay of the kickoff:
And here's a closer look at the hit:
The Packers were able to keep it close after that early TD but were never able to do enough to grab a lead.
The Eagles, meanwhile, will host either the Vikings or Rams next Sunday.