Packers' Malik Willis Had Candid Quote About Week 3 Matchup Against His Old Team
Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis impressed during his start in Week 2 in place of the injured Jordan Love. It was Willis's first appearance for his new team after being acquired by the Packers in a trade just before the 2024 season.
If Love isn't ready to make his return to action in Week 3, Willis would once again be in line to start for Green Bay, and he'd be taking on the team that drafted him: the Tennessee Titans.
When asked if he wanted to "prove the Titans wrong" should he take the field on Sunday, Willis downplayed the idea that he's out for revenge.
"I could care less, bro. I think I got paid the whole time I was there. I’m more than blessed for the opportunity they’ve given me. They brought me into this league, whether those guys are there or not. That organization, they took a shot on me. Miss Amy [Adams Strunk], they did a great job by me, for all I’m concerned,” Willis said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.
He made clear that there's no hard feelings for the Titans' organization, whom he credited for giving him his first opportunity in the NFL.
Tennessee drafted Willis in the third round back in 2022. He made three starts for the franchise in his rookie season, but otherwise didn't get much opportunity on the field. In '23, Willis featured in just three games and attempted five passes before the team offloaded him this past offseason.