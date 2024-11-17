SI

Packers Players Were Surprised by Matt Eberflus’s Decision on Bears’ Final Play

Even Green Bay's players were shocked at the end of the game.

The Packers defeated the Bears on a blocked field goal
The Green Bay Packers enjoyed an exciting last-second win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, blocking a 46-yard Cairo Santos field goal attempt as time expired to escape Soldier Field with the victory.

Things looked dire for the Packers after using their final timeout with the Bears at the 35-yard line with one timeout of their own, but Chicago strangely decided against squeezing as many yards as possible out of the time remaining. The Bears ran it once with Roschon Johnson, gained two yards and let the clock wind down before using their final timeout. They left a lot of real estate on the table, and the decision surprised even the Packers.

The Athletic's Kayln Kahler reported several players on Green Bay's field goal block unit expected Chicago to run another play.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has already come under significant fire for the decision and the noise will only get louder with this news.

A terrible loss for the Bears and another mark against Eberflus in a season chock-full of them.

