Packers Set to Sign Veteran WR Mecole Hardman
Hardman's speed will add another layer to Matt LaFleur's offense.
The Green Bay Packers are signing veteran wide receiver Mecole Hardman to a one-year deal, according to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
The 27-year-old Hardman has spent most of his six-year career with the Kansas City Chiefs, with the exception of five games in the 2023 season when he played for the New York Jets. In 80 career games, he's caught 178 passes for 2,302 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also has 190 rushing yards and three more scores on the ground.
In addition to his role as a speedster at receiver, Hardman has also returned 89 career punts for 819 yards and a touchdown, as well as 45 career kick returns for 1,073 yards and another score.
Hardman's speed will certainly add another layer to the Packers offense under Matt LaFleur.
