Packers Unveil Sweet New Throwback Uniforms Featuring Leather-Style Helmets

Liam McKeone

The Green Bay Packers announced new uniforms on Thursday.
The Green Bay Packers enter the 2025 season with high expectations after finishing 11-6 last year but failing to win a playoff game, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild card round. On Thursday it was revealed the team would have some new threads to help propel them to the heights they want to reach.

The Packers released a new alternate uniform for the upcoming season. It's a real throwback look, perhaps the most throwback look possible due to the crown jewel of the uniform set: the leather-style design on the helmets.

Amidst a sea of new uniforms released each year, these genuinely stand out. The design of the helmets, from the layered leather to the ear holes fashioned in the ways of old, are a truly unique look. It should be very cool seeing them in action come fall.

No team loves to lean into the history of the club more than the Packers. These uniforms reflect that perfectly.

