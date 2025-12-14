Packers vs. Broncos: Three Bold Predictions for Sunday’s Elite Cross-Conference Bout
We’re in for quite the heavyweight bout in the NFL on Sunday afternoon, as the Packers are headed to the Mile High City to take on the Broncos.
Denver enters Week 15 at 11–2, amid a 10-game winning streak, and a comfortable 10–0 at home as they look to keep things rolling and return to the playoffs for a second straight season. Their defense has been nothing shy of outstanding—logging an NFL-leading 55 sacks, 11 more than the second-place Browns—while allowing just 18.1 points per game. Offensively, they're not too shabby either, scoring 23.7 points a contest while outscoring opponents by 73 points on the year.
Green Bay, meanwhile, is riding a win streak of its own, having won four straight contests—including three in a row against division rivals in the Vikings, Lions, and Bears—and now sits at 9–3–1 and atop the NFC North.
With both squads fighting tooth and nail to secure an advantageous spot in the 2025 postseason, this one could shape up to be an all-timer. Here are three bold predictions for Broncos vs. Packers:
Bo Nix will throw for two-plus touchdowns for the first time in over a month
Second-year quarterback Bo Nix has become an integral part in Denver’s assenscion over the past two seasons. Since winning the starting job out of the gate as a rookie, the 25-year-old has completed 64.9% of his passes for 6,729 yards and 48 touchdowns while also compliling a 21–9 regular season record.
Additionally, Nix has also thrown for two-plus scores in fifteen of his starts while failing to throw one in seven—two of those, however, have come in the last three weeks.
That being said, Green Bay’s defense has allowed opposing quarterbacks in Chicago's Caleb Williams and Detroit's Jared Goff to throw two touchdowns on them in consecutive weeks. With Sean Payton and the Broncos presumably trying to get their passing attack back up and running ahead of the postseason, I’m predicting Nix to have two-plus scores through the air on Sunday.
Romeo Doubs will get the best of Denver’s stout defense, haul in five-plus catches, one touchdown
Packers quarterback Jordan Love has been on fire during the team’s four-game winning streak, throwing nine touchdowns to just one interception while posting a passer rating north of 105.0 in three of those games. Green Bay is averaging just over 27 points per contest across that span, and Love's scores have been spread around to an impressive seven different pass catchers.
Somewhat surprisingly, only one of those touchdowns went to Romeo Doubs—the Packers’ leading receiver in terms of yards (542) and receptions (45) this season. Christian Watson (5), Dontayvion Wicks (1), Bo Melton (1), and Josh Wylie (1) have hauled in the others.
Against a Denver defense that is not only a top tier unit at rushing the passer (notching a league-leading 55 sacks) but also a top ten unit defending the pass (193.0 yards per game allowed), expect Love to turn to what he knows and pepper Doubs with targets. In turn, I’m predicting that the wide receiver will catch five-plus passes for the first time in over a month and also record just his second touchdown since September.
Packers will buck Broncos’ undefeated record at home, remain in NFC North’s catbird seat
The Broncos are 6–0 playing at Mile High Stadium so far this season, a streak that will become increasingly hard to keep alive as they welcome the Packers—who are 4–1–1 on the road—to Denver on Sunday.
Given Green Bay’s track record away from Lambeau Field, its urgency to remain competitive in an uber tight NFC North race, and the fact that the Broncos have won the last five games of their 11-game win streak by only a score, this finally feels like it’s Denver’s time to fall short.
Let’s call it a 27–24 Packers win that brings them to 10–3–1 as we head into the final push of the 2025 season.