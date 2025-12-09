NFL Week 15 Schedule 2025: Full List of Games, Times & TV Info
Week 14 in the NFL officially came to a close on Monday night, with the Chargers triumphantly taking down the Eagles in overtime, 22–19, and getting themselves to 9–4 on the season. L.A. coach Jim Harbaugh compared the win to the birth of his children, while quarterback Justin Herbert rather rudely tried to shut down ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge afterwards for a postgame interview.
Elsewhere across the league, the Chiefs’ playoff hopes may be all but dead thanks to the Texans handing them their seventh loss on Sunday night, Shedeur Sanders made NFL history in the Browns’ last-second loss to the Titans, Joe Burrow and the Bengals had the Bills right where they wanted them (until they didn’t), and Philip Rivers—a grandfather—could make a return five years in the making after Colts quarterback Daniel Jones was ruled out for the rest of the season with a torn Achilles.
So yeah, it was another normal week in the NFL.
And just like that, we’re onto Week 15. Here’s a complete look at the upcoming slate, with dates, times, and where to watch each contest.
NFL Week 15 Schedule
Who Is Playing on Thursday Night Football?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Atlanta Falcons
8:15 p.m. ET
Prime Video
The Buccaneers are set to welcome the Falcons to Tampa Bay on Thursday night as they look to get back in the win column after losing five of their last seven. A task that shouldn’t be a problem, given that Atlanta is without starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr., has lost seven of eight themselves, and was officially eliminated from playoff contention with their defeat at the hands of the Seahawks lsat Sunday.
Kickoff from this NFC South battle from Raymond James Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video.
Sunday, Dec. 14
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Chicago Bears
Cleveland Browns
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Cincinnati Bengals
Baltimore Ravens
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
New England Patriots
Buffalo Bills
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
New York Giants
Washington Commanders
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Philadelphia Eagles
Las Vegas Raiders
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Jacksonville Jaguars
New York Jets
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Houston Texans
Arizona Cardinals
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Denver Broncos
Green Bay Packers
4:25 p.m. ET
CBS
Los Angeles Rams
Detroit Lions
4:25 p.m. ET
Fox
New Orleans Saints
Carolina Panthers
4:25 p.m. ET
Fox
San Francisco 49ers
Tennessee Titans
4:25 p.m. ET
Fox
Seattle Seahawks
Indianapolis Colts
4:25 p.m. ET
CBS
Sunday’s slate of NFL football contains eight 1:00 p.m. ET kickoffs and five 4:25’s. Additionally, we have five in-division matchups and two in-conference—which includes what’s set to be an epic NFC battle between the Rams and Lions.
Who Is Playing on Sunday Night Football?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Dallas Cowboys
Minnesota Vikings
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC/Peacock
In their third standalone contest in as many weeks, the Cowboys will welcome the Vikings to Dallas on Sunday night for an NFC matchup against the Vikings.
Minnesota enters this fresh off their first win since early November, while Dallas is 6–6–1, has won three out of four, and is fighting to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2023. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET, will air on NBC, and stream on Peacock.
Who Is Playing on Monday Night Football?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Pittsburgh Steelers
Miami Dolphins
8:15 p.m. ET
ESPN
Week 15 in the NFL will come to a close in Pittsburgh on Monday night as the Steelers welcome the Dolphins to Acrisure Stadium for a primetime contest.
Miami enters this one suddenly streaking, having won four straight since their 2–7 start, and somehow still has a realistic chance to sneak into the postseason given the state of the AFC in 2025. The Steelers, meanwhile, got a blast from the past last Sunday as Aaron Rodgers threw for 284 yards on the Ravens defense to keep Pittsburgh in first place in the North.
Kickoff for this one is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.