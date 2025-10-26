Packers vs. Steelers: Three Bold Predictions As Aaron Rodgers Faces His Former Team
Week 8’s slate of Sunday football will come to an end in Pittsburgh, as Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers welcome the quarterback’s former team, the Packers, to Acrisure Stadium.
Green Bay comes into this one riding a two-game winning streak behind two straight two-touchdown, zero-interception games from quarterback Jordan Love and sits atop the NFC North with a 4-1-1 record.
The Steelers, meanwhile, are fresh off a mini-bye following their Thursday Night Football loss to Joe Flacco and the Bengals in Week 7, and will look to get back to their winning ways after what was a 4–1 start to the 2025 season.
And with that, here are three bold predictions ahead of Sunday night’s contest.
Aaron Rodgers will throw for 300+ yards for first time in 2025
Whether he wants to admit it or not, Rodgers is likely coming into Sunday night with a vengeance. He spent the first 17 years of his career with Green Bay and won a Super Bowl with the franchise before essentially being kicked to the curb—and now he’s just going to play nice? No shot.
Pittsburgh’s passing offense has been right around league average to begin the 2025 season, throwing for 203 yards per game—18th in the NFL—while the Packers’ defense has allowed an average of just 212.
Throw out all the stats on Sunday, however. Coming off a season-high 249 yards against Cincinnati, look for Rodgers to try and stick it to his former team to the tune of 300+ passing yards—marking just the second time this season a quarterback does so against Green Bay.
Steelers' defense will keep Josh Jacobs out of end zone
While this one may not sound terribly bold on the surface it makes a lot more sense once you realize how much of a touchdown machine Josh Jacobs has been since signing with the Packers ahead of last season.
Over his first 23 games in green and yellow, the 27-year-old has found pay dirt 24 times—23 rushing, one receiving—while also scoring in 15 of their last 17 games.
On the flip side, Pittsburgh’s defense has been stout against the run in the red zone, allowing just four rushing touchdowns all season—a feat even more impressive considering three of them came in Week 1 against the Jets, and that they haven’t surrendered another since Week 2.
I’m predicting that the Steelers will remain strong in protecting their own goal line on Sunday, keeping Jacobs out of the end zone for just the second time this season.
Tucker Kraft will notch his second 100-yard game of season
On top of Jacobs being all-but an automatic touchdown scorer for the Packers, Tucker Kraft has also been sensational for the Green Bay offense this season.
Through six games, the tight end paces the Pack in both receiving yards (326) and touchdowns (4, tied with WR Romeo Doubs), while also logging the second most targets (32) and receptions (24). Additionally, in their Week 2 contest against the Commanders, Kraft crossed the century mark in a game for the first time in his career with a six-catch, 124-yard performance.
The Steelers’ defense, meanwhile, has allowed the ninth-most receiving yards to tight ends this season (402) despite already having their bye, as well as four receiving touchdowns to the position—tied for fourth most in the NFL.
Look for Matt LeFleur & Co. to target this weakness, allowing Kraft to go for 100+ yards for the second time this year.