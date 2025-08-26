Packers Waive Two QBs As Depth Chart Behind Jordan Love Takes Shape
The Green Bay Packers are making their final roster cuts as they look to narrow the team down to 53 players. As such, they parted ways with a pair of quarterbacks on Tuesday.
The Packers waived quarterback Sean Clifford, per SI's Bill Huber, as well as undrafted rookie Taylor Elgersma, leaving them with just two quarterbacks on the active roster; Jordan Love and Malik Willis.
Clifford was a fifth-round pick in 2023 out of Penn State and had been the team's third string quarterback throughout his time in Green Bay. He saw action in two games and attempted three passes in his career.
As for Elgersma, a London, Canada native, he played college football for the Wilfred Laurier Golden Hawks, a school in Waterloo, Ontario before going undrafted in 2025, though he was selected in the second round of the CFL Draft.
It's not immediately clear if either Clifford or Elgersma will return to the team on the practice squad, assuming they clears waivers. It's possible the Packers look externally for a third-string quarterback, with a number of players becoming available on Tuesday due to the league-wide roster cuts.
As it stands, Love is the penciled in starter for Green Bay, and Willis will resume his role as the backup.