2022 NFL Draft Ultimate Preview: Inside Linebackers

Measureables: 6-3 1/4, 243. 32 1/8 arms. 4.42 40, 4.07 shuttle, DNP bench.

Analytical stats: Andersen was the Big Sky’s Freshman of the Year as a running back in 2017, a third-team all-conference quarterback in 2018 and the Big Sky’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. In 15 starts as a senior, he recorded two sacks and 14 tackles for losses among his 147 tackles. He added two interceptions and nine passes defensed. He had 6.5 sacks in 2019; 2020 was wiped out due to COVID. Andersen led the FCS ranks with 66 stops, according to PFF, and yielded a 57.1 percent completion rate and 65.2 passer rating.

Personal touch: Johnny Cash sang, “I’ve been everywhere, man.” Well, Andersen has played everywhere. In 2017, he was the Bobcats top running back. When the starting quarterback was ruled academically ineligible in 2018, Andersen replaced him. In 2019, he played linebacker and fullback. With COVID wiping out the 2020 fall season – he wouldn’t have played, anyway, following knee surgery – Andersen returned in 2021 and got to focus on linebacker. He was a unanimous first-team All-American.

Said Dane Fletcher, a Montana State legend and former NFL linebacker: “I have scouts and agents hitting me up and there’s only one way to explain it, he’s the most athletic kid hands down that’s ever played at MSU. To be thrown into the situations he has, obviously he’s a 4.0 student, brilliant in the classroom which helped him get where he is, but then translates that on the football field, not a lot of people can do. Coming in as a running back, then quarterback, then defensive line then linebacker. It’s all the pieces that he can do. I have all the hope in the world for Troy and his future.”

At Beaverhead High School in Montana, he won 100- and 200-meter championships in track and was all-state at quarterback. His collegiate defensive coordinator compared him to Paul Bunyan. At the house on the family ranch, there was a mattress in the living room so the 5-year-old Troy could make diving catches. “You can't really give up on things once you start them,” Andersen told The Bozeman Daily Chronicle of life on the farm. “If you get cows in and they keep getting back on you, you can't really give up. You have to get them out eventually. So just kind of finishing things.”

Andersen planned to spend the days leading to the draft fly fishing, helping on the farm and working out. “It's every little boys dream," Andersen said at pro day. "You sit on the couch watching all the games growing up. You're like 'that'd be pretty cool.' And then to have the opportunity to play college football, that's cool. I loved my time in Bozeman, had so many memories and met so many great people. And then to have an opportunity to move on to where it's the best in the world playing football, it's a tremendous opportunity and it's one I don't take for granted. I'm excited for that next step.”

Andersen even won awards for his work in Montana State’s agricultural program.

NFL Draft Bible Scouting Report: Shows his speed on crossing patterns, staying with tight ends and slot receivers across the formation. At times he can be destructive coming downhill and getting off blocks, extends and sheds. Comfortable dropping in zone over the middle, gets depth and keeps everything in front. Keeps his eyes on the quarterback while moving laterally with routes. Completely shuts down the middle of the field at times.