NFL Draft Profile: Devin Lloyd, Linebacker, Utah Utes

NFL draft profile scouting report for Utah linebacker, Devin Lloyd
#0
Pos: LB
Ht: 6030
Wt: 232
DOB: 9/30/_
Eligible: 2022
Chula Vista, CA
Otay Ranch High School

Devin Lloyd
Utah Utes

Pros: 

Pulido: Excellent athlete with great size for the position. Super smart blitzer. Has a refined ability to escape offensive linemen when blitzing. Has really good reaction time and can flip his hips quickly. Solid tackler who covers a lot of ground in both the run and the pass game.

Cons: 

Pulido: He is not a mauler as a tackler and just wraps up. He doesn’t have great man coverage ability but uses his length well to make up for it. He can be higher in his stance than you would like and it can cause him to lose balance on contact.

Summary: 

Pulido: Devin Lloyd is an impressive linebacker who can play and start at the next level. He fits the part of a blitzing Mike linebacker who gives you enough length as a zone defender. Lloyd uses his length and size well and can play alleys and angles effectively. Lloyd needs to improve in man coverage as he has the movement skills but his eyes are a bit slow. He also needs to improve his balance as he can get thrown around a bit. 

Background: 

Son of Joe Lloyd and Ronyta Johnson. Father was in the military for 26 years. Communication major. Full name is Devin Eric Lloyd. Born in Kansas City. 2016 second-team All-CIF San Diego Section defense and Metro-Mesa League offense. As a senior team captain, he had 52 tackles, eight interceptions, three pass breakups and three defensive touchdowns (1 FR, 2 IR), as well as 29 receptions for 493 yards and six touchdowns. Two-time All-Pac-12, earning first-team in 2020. Butkus Award and Pop Warner College Football Award Finalist in 2020. 2020 Sporting News All-America second-team and Phil Steele All-America honorable mention. 33 career games with 19 starts. 

One-Liners

Pulido: Devin Lloyd is an impressive linebacker who can play and start at the next level. He fits the part of a blitzing Mike linebacker who gives you enough length as a zone defender.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Pulido: 7.4 / 8.5

