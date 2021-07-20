NFL Draft Profile: Brian Asamoah II, Linebacker, Oklahoma Sooners

#24

Pos: LB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 230

DOB: 3/29/_

Eligible: 2022

Columbus, OH

Saint Francis De Sales High School

Brian Asamoah II

Oklahoma Sooners

Pros:

Ezring: Replacing a first-round pick on a team expected to contend for the national championship is no easy feat. Brian Asamoah II, though, thrived under those circumstances in 2020. Although inexperienced, the talented linebacker has already proven himself to be a communicator before the snap. What’s more, Asamoah’s impressive short-area quickness, change of direction and long speed comprise an appealing athletic profile. He has the range to work to the sideline and the loose frame to make clean transitions. While still raw, Asamoah has displayed a strong base in coverage. He boasts excellent spatial awareness and understands route development. Moreover, the Oklahoma star has the burst and intelligence to leverage routes with sound angles. In man coverage, Asamoah’s physicality and movement skills make him a viable option to cover running backs and tight ends. Against the run, the talented defender performs well when he plays patiently. When he avoids prematurely pressing the line, the Sooners’ linebacker functionally two-gaps from the second level. He uses his flexible frame and quickness to beat blockers and should only improve as he refines his hand usage. As a tackler, Asamoah is easily able to mirror most ball carriers in space. He typically plays the outside leg to contain his opponents. As a pass rusher, the standout has the burst to shoot gaps and the power to blow up running backs in pass protection.

Cons:

Ezring: As is the case with most inexperienced players, Oklahoma’s budding star struggles with an impatience that has permeated every aspect of his game. For example, Asamoah often bites prematurely on route combinations in zone coverage. In man coverage, he practices poor eye discipline; by glancing into the backfield, the Sooners’ standout offers his opponents a blind spot. What’s more, Asamoah’s hands and feet fall out of sync in man coverage when he attempts to play physically. Additionally, the Oklahoma linebacker consistently bites on play-action and struggles to read the mesh point when playing the option. The raw defender is at his worst against the run. He exhibits poor gap integrity and guesses too often. Similarly, the Sooners’ star regularly presses the line early. As a result, he finds himself in no man’s land in pass and run defense. When approaching blockers, Asamoah rarely employs his hands. Rather, he willingly enters full-man engagement and ends up washed out of plays. His impressive movement skills do not allow him to consistently shed or disengage from blockers. As a tackler, Asamoah takes aggressive angles and rarely breaks down into the tackle point; he is, consequently, unable to reliably wrap up and roll through ball carriers.

Summary:

Ezring: Although his game is plagued by impatience, Brian Asamoah II is an extremely athletic linebacker prospect who has already displayed an impressive skillset in man and zone coverage. While his run defense is still raw, the Sooners’ star can develop into an early-round defender with more experience. Asamoah currently projects as an immediate backup who can contribute on passing downs and special teams; he has high-level starter potential.

Background:

Born March 29th in Columbus, Ohio, Brian Asamoah II was a two-way star for the St. Francis De Sales football team. In his high school career, the Ohio native recorded 1,697 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 248 carries; he also put up two receptions for 90 yards and another touchdown. On defense, Asamoah consistently stood out. In his senior year, he made 36 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two pass breakups. His stellar high school career earned him a three-star ranking from 247Sports Composite Rankings. The same outlet named him the 529th-overall player in his class, the 33rd-best outside linebacker in his year and the 22nd-ranked recruit from the state of Ohio. After opting to play for the Sooners, Asamoah did not play in his first year and exercised a redshirt. In his second season, the athletic linebacker played in 13 games. While backing up Kenneth Murray, a future first-round pick, the Columbus product recorded 23 tackles (with five coming on kickoff coverage), 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Asamoah’s playing time, along with his production, saw a steep increase in 2020. The talented defender played in each of the team’s 11 games and started nine. His 66 tackles led the team. Additionally, he made 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, three pass breakups, five quarterback hurries and one forced fumble. Asamoah was named Academic All-Big 12 Second Team in 2020.

One-Liners

Ezring: An extremely raw prospect who struggles with an impatient playstyle, Brian Asamoah II has already exhibited an impressive skill set in man and zone coverage; with another year of experience, he can be a high-level starter in the NFL.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 7.0 / 8.7