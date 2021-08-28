NFL Draft Profile: Micah McFadden, Linebacker, Indiana Hoosiers

#47

Pos: LB

Ht: 6020

Wt: 232

DOB: 1/3/00

Eligible: 2022

Tampa, FL

Plant High School

Micah McFadden

Indiana Hoosiers

Pros:

Pun: Micah McFadden is an intriguing linebacker with positional and role versatility who makes up for average athleticism with elite instincts and strong processing. McFadden primarily plays WILL and occasionally MIKE in the Hoosier’s scheme and displays great feel and play speed when defending the run. He combines borderline elite instincts with lightning-quick processing of his keys and impressive snap timing to swiftly burst in the direction of the run and has good short-area acceleration and fluid hips to knife through gaps while contorting his body at odd angles to sneak into the backfield. McFadden exudes competitive toughness, despite being undersized, he physically engages offensive linemen attempting to block him by dropping his shoulder into their chest and often (for a WILL of his size) displacing them at the POA. Furthermore, McFadden brings value on passing downs where Indiana often blitzed him up the A gaps like a dive bomber. McFadden shows nuance on his blitzes, setting up interior offensive linemen with a jab step in one direction, then bursting in the opposite direction and attacking half the man with a dip-rip move. Furthermore, if his move doesn’t effectively land, his competitive and physical toughness is on display as he is constantly fighting through contact with his hands and driving his feet to get past the block. In addition, McFadden shows flashes in Zone coverage, gaining solid depth on hook zones, using his quick processing to identify routes and subtly using his hands to get into the hip pocket of receivers while moving his feet to stay in phase. Finally, McFadden’s motor is constantly revving, whether it’s chasing down runs from the backside, screens across the sideline or vertical passes downfield, coaches will love his effort and tenacity.

Cons:

Pun: While McFadden flashes many eye-popping plays, there are no doubt some warts to his game. Firstly, his solid but not great athleticism is more likely to be exposed at the NFL level. While he’s got great instincts and processing, offenses are getting faster and using more misdirection which is an aspect that has occasionally fooled McFadden and placed him in no man’s land. In addition, while his frame and body type leads one to believe he’d be utilized as a WILL, his pursuit through traffic from the weak side looks far from natural. McFadden takes many hesitation steps when he is working to the sideline and is not smooth weaving through bodies which puts him a step behind the running back. Most importantly, McFadden must improve his tackling technique as he left so much meat on the bone in 2020. He attempts his tackle from too far away, drops his head too early so he can’t pinpoint his target and leads with his shoulder instead of wrapping up.

Summary:

Pun: Micah McFadden brings versatility, competitive toughness and plays faster than he will test in the run and pass game. Teams would be wise to make use of his blitzing ability that combines physicality and tenacity with technical nuance. Going into his senior season, McFadden must clean up his missed tackle woes; if so, he’s got serious starting potential.

Background:

Micah McFadden was born January 3rd, 2000 in Tampa, Florida to Deborah and Douglas McFadden. McFadden played high school football at Plant High School as linebacker. He was 2017 FACA Player of the Year and first-team All-Western Conference selection. McFadden posted 211 tackles (program record), 124 solo, 39 for loss, seven sacks, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries as a senior. He also ​​earned first-team all-state, all-county, and all-conference honors his junior campaign. After high school, 247Sports ranked him as a 3-Star recruit, the 1986th-best recruit nationally, the 139th-ranked outside linebacker recruit in the country and the 316th recruit in the state of Florida. McFadden played in all 12 games at Indiana University for his 2018 True Freshman year. He made 20 tackles, 14 solo, with one for loss, one forced fumble, and two quarterback hurries. During his 2019 sophomore year, McFadden Topped the team with 61 tackles, 42 solos, 10 for loss, and two interceptions. He started 12 times and played in all 13, posting 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries (3rd on the team), and one pass breakup. McFadden had a breakout junior year season in 2020 as the team captain. He led the team with 58 tackles, 44 solos, six sacks (31 yards), and 10.5 for loss (39 yards) and shared second with three quarterback hurries and finished fourth with two interceptions. McFadden earned second-team All-American (Phil Steele), third-team All-American (Associated Press), and ​​first-team All-Big Ten (coaches, media). He was also ​​honored as Indiana’s Anthony Thompson Most Valuable Player. McFadden is known by his teammates and coach as a very likable and kind teammate with a competitive streak on the field. His brother Luke who played football at John Hopkins said of McFadden, “He’s the sweetest kid off the field, so kind, so humble. Not in any way domineering, There’s something, when he gets out on the football field, he switches, to a degree, and throws his body around with reckless abandon”. He was seen as an underdog when he first came to IU, but coaches knew he had potential for greatness. Hoosiers coach said of McFadden, “I’m not surprised he’s as good as he is, but apparently nobody else saw that in him, I’m glad we were able to stick to our evaluation and trust it.”

One-Liners

Pun: Versatile linebacker who exudes competitive toughness and has great play speed due to elite instincts and mental processing in the run and pass game while being an electric blitzer up the A-gaps but needs to work on weaving through traffic from the weak side of runs and cleaning up his tackling technique.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Pun: 7.8 / 8.7