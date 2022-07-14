Packers Training Camp: Three Big Reasons to Worry

That is the million-dollar question. With Davante Adams, somebody was almost always open for Aaron Rodgers. That led to easy completions on first down and big completions on third down. With Adams traded to the Raiders, who will get open with consistency?

Will Allen Lazard, who was excellent down the stretch last season, be as productive while facing better cornerbacks and confronting game plans focused on taking away what he does well? Will Sammy Watkins be able to create a new NFL legacy? Whether it’s veteran Randall Cobb or unproven Amari Rodgers, will anyone produce in the slot? Will the rookies, especially second-rounder Christian Watson or fourth-rounder Romeo Doubs, defy history and become instant playmakers for Aaron Rodgers?

To be sure, Aaron Rodgers’ arm talent, experience and accuracy will help answer all those questions. So will coach Matt LaFleur’s schematic creativity. Of course, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady also are great quarterbacks who play in great schemes, but they’ve been given better supporting casts.

When push comes to shove, and when it’s time for those quarterbacks to make a big play, they’ll have an easier time than Rodgers. To that end, nothing will matter more in training camp than the play of Watkins and the development of Watson. As they go, so will go the rest of the offense.