Panthers Announce Roster Decision for Veteran Running Back Miles Sanders
Carolina released the veteran running back on Tuesday.
In this story:
The Carolina Panthers have released veteran running back Miles Sanders, the franchise announced on Tuesday.
The six-year veteran rushed for a career-low 205 yards and two touchdowns last season with the Panthers. He has rushed for 4,345 yards and 23 touchdowns in his career, but has only eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark once—in 2022 with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Sanders will be looking to prove that he's still got something left in the tank as he enters his age 28 season.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Published |Modified