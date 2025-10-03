SI

Panthers Expected to Be Without Running Back Chuba Hubbard on Sunday vs. Dolphins

Panthers starter Chuba Hubbard will miss Sunday's game vs. Dolphins.
Panthers starter Chuba Hubbard will miss Sunday's game vs. Dolphins.
Panthers starting running back Chuba Hubbard will miss Sunday's game against the Dolphins with a calf injury, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Hubbard hasn't practiced all week due to the injury, lining up Rico Dowdle for a role as the lead back on Sunday against Miami.

After rushing for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns last season on 4.8 yards per attempt, Hubbard has rushed the ball for 217 yards through four games this season and no touchdowns on 4.1 yards per carry.

Dowdle, who will be the featured back Sunday, has carried the ball 28 times for 83 yards and one touchdown this season in his first year with the Panthers.

