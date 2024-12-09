Panthers' Dave Canales 'Heartbroken' Over Jonathon Brooks's Season-Ending Injury
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks is out for the remainder of the season after he re-tore his right ACL on Sunday vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. He will undergo surgery to repair the ligament.
Brooks injured his knee on a non-contact play during the first quarter of Sunday's game and was carted to the locker room.
The rookie tore the same ACL on Nov. 11, 2023 during his final season playing for Texas. It took him 12 months to recover from that injury as he just made his NFL debut on Nov. 24 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. His rookie season was limited to three games.
Panthers coach Dave Canales shared the information regarding Brooks's injury on Monday and expressed how "heartbroken" he and the team are for the running back.
"My heart is with him," Canales said. "The amount of hard work that he put in to get back to this place to get him to play. He's heartbroken, I'm heartbroken. The whole group is just feeling for him. We'll be here every step of the way with him."
It's unclear right now when Brooks when be looking to make a return by.
"I really don't know. They've got to get in there and look at all of it. I'm sure we'll have more information coming out after the surgery and all that," Canales said.
Right now, Chuba Hubbard is the Panthers' only healthy running back, so Canales said the team is looking for depth in that area.