Panthers Fan Had Classy Message for Bryce Young Before Practice
Earlier this week Bryce Young was benched by Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales in favor of veteran quarterback Andy Dalton. It is not a great sign for Young's long-term future in the NFL and he was reportedly unhappy with the decision. But he still has supporters among the fan base, as evidenced by one heart-warming interaction on Wednesday.
Heading into Panthers practice, a Panthers fan called out to Young asking him to sign something. Despite going through it the last few days the second-year quarterback acquiesed and went over to grab the fan's sharpie. As he was signing an item, the fan delivered a classy message for Young: "Keep your head up."
Young's time in the NFL has been nothing short of a nightmare to this point. He led the Panthers to a 2-14 record in the 16 games he started as a rookie, totaling 2,877 yards and 11 touchdowns to 10 interceptions while completing 59.8% of his passes. Young's sophomore season got off to a horrific start, too, with Carolina getting blown out in Week 1 before losing an uncompetitive contest in Week 2. It feels like the team's season is teetering on the edge already— hence the decision to bench Young instead of continuing to let him work through his growing pains.
While the future looks dark right about now, Young's NFL career isn't over yet if he takes this fan's advice.