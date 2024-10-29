Panthers Not Planning Trade Deadline 'Fire Sale' After Diontae Johnson Deal
The Carolina Panthers parted ways with veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson on Tuesday, sending him to the Baltimore Ravens along with a 2025 sixth-round pick in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round selection.
Despite that deal, the team is not planning a fire sale, according to Fox Sports's Jordan Schultz.
There has been some interest in star cornerback Jaycee Horn and running back Chuba Hubbard from teams across the league, but Schultz's sources tell him that the Panthers are not looking to move the two players.
Both Horn and Hubbard were selected by Carolina during the 2021 draft and have spent their entire professional careers with the franchise.
Hubbard, a fourth-round pick, has been the team's starting running back for most of the past two seasons. Across eight games this year, he's recorded 118 carries for 593 yards and three touchdowns.
Horn, who was the No. 8 pick in 2021, has struggled with injury through his first few seasons but has started all eight games in 2024. He has one interception and nine pass defenses this year. The Panthers picked up his fifth-year option prior to the season, and he's due to earn $12.47 million in 2025.
While there could very well be some other moves made by the Panthers ahead of the trade deadline as they continue to rebuild, Horn and Hubbard both seem destined to remain with the franchise.