Panthers Re-Sign Veteran Andy Dalton to Two-Year Deal
The Carolina Panthers have re-signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to a two-year, $8 million deal, which includes $6 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal could pay Dalton as much as $10 million with incentives.
The 37-year-old Dalton played in six games for the Panthers last season, including five starts. He completed 66.3% of his passes for 989 yards and seven touchdowns to six interceptions. Outside of one season with the New Orleans Saints in 2022 where he made 14 starts, Dalton has spent most of his time since leaving the Cincinnati Bengals following the 2019 season as a backup.
While he could certainly play some in the 2025 NFL season, his strong relationship with third-year quarterback Bryce Young was enough to earn him considerable financial compensation from the Panthers over the next two seasons.
Dalton has become a mentor to Young, who showed signs of improvement in the second half of last season with the veteran helping him along the way.