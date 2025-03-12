SI

Panthers to Sign Emerging Linebacker Away From Rams

Christian Rozeboom started 11 games last season in Los Angeles.

The Panthers have agreed to a one-year deal with Christian Rozeboom.
The Panthers have agreed to a one-year deal with Christian Rozeboom.
The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a one-year deal with emerging linebacker Christian Rozeboom, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 28-year-old Rozeboom started 11 games last season, recording 135 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and one interception, all of which were career-highs.

Rozeboom continues the string of free agent signings on the defensive side of the ball for the Panthers. Carolina has put an emphasis on rebuilding its front seven, and Rozeboom's signing could certainly fly under the radar and be impactful for the Panthers.

