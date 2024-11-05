Panthers Decide Not to Trade Bryce Young Despite Interested Suitors at Trade Deadline
There was a lot of speculation leading up to the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday that the Carolina Panthers would look to trade quarterback Bryce Young after a tumultuous start to the season.
However, the trade deadline arrived and the Panthers decided to keep the former No. 1 pick. The Panthers did receive multiple phone calls about Young, though, as The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported. Russini did not name which teams called.
The rumors regarding a possible Young trade began after coach Dave Canales benched him earlier this season after a really slow start to the season. Young has started the last two contests, though, resulting in one of Carolina's two wins this season. In those two games, Young completed 40-of-63 passes for 395 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions, which was a big improvement from his first two starts of the season.
The benching was never seen as a season-long decision, nor was it a sign for the Panthers to trade Young, Canales made clear.
It looks like Young will remain with the Panthers at least through the end of the season, but this offseason could have a different result for Young if teams are still interested in the quarterback.