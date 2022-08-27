Panthers Blank Bills in Preseason Finale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A thirty-six-minute weather delay didn't prevent the fans from coming out to watch the Carolina Panthers end the preseason on a high note with a 21-0 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Friday night.

Baker Mayfield registered his first touchdown pass as a Panther on the second drive of the game by flipping one out to running back D'Onta Foreman who slipped out of the backfield. It was a long, 12-play, 53-yard drive that ate up six and a half minutes off the clock. The drive was aided by an offsides penalty on Boogie Basham, gifting the Panthers a free first down on 4th & 4.

The lone highlight of the first half for Buffalo came off the leg of Matt Barkley. Yes, the quarterback. He handled the punting duties for the Bills with Matt Araiza not dressing for the game. Barkley's punt near the end of the opening quarter went 53 yards, even though it rolled for what seemed like 30 yards.

Carolina defensive coordinator Phil Snow has been preaching takeaways all preseason long and in the opening minutes of the second quarter, he got what he was looking for. Yetur Gross-Matos got his hand on the ball, deflecting it up into the air for Jeremy Chinn to come down with the interception.

Just three plays later, Baker Mayfield took advantage of the short field with a 19-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Shi Smith. Mayfield did a nice job of staying patient through his progressions, waiting for Smith to slip behind the secondary. He would end the day completing 9/15 passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

Buffalo threatened to get on the board after converting a pair of fourth downs, but the third attempt worked like a charm for the Panthers' defense as Frankie Luvu and Xavier Woods blew up Duke Johnson in the backfield, creating a turnover on downs.

Marquan McCall picked up a sack midway through the third quarter, forcing yet another turnover on downs for the Bills. Carolina then turned to undrafted free agent RB John Lovett to lead the offense down the field, rushing for 20 yards on five carries. Lovett gained the attention of the Buffalo defense, so Sam Darnold pulled the ball on a read option at the goalline and stiff-armed cornerback Jordan Miller on his way into the end zone to extend the Panthers' lead. Punter Johnny Hekker booted in the extra point as kicker Zane Gonzalez injured his groin kicking into the net on the sideline and had to be carted into the locker room.

Just a few minutes later, backup quarterback Sam Darnold had to be carted into the locker room after getting his left ankle rolled up on by defensive lineman C.J. Brewer. P.J. Walker operated the offense from there on out as the Panthers coasted to victory.

The Panthers will open the regular season at Bank of America Stadium on September 11th as they welcome the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST.

