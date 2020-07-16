AllPanthers
53 Men: WR Pharoh Cooper Player Profile

Schuyler Callihan

WR Pharoh Cooper

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 208 lbs

College: South Carolina

NFL stats: 50 receptions, 433 yards, 1 TD's

Depth Chart Projection: Starting KR, Role WR

The primary reason the Panthers signed Pharoh Cooper this offseason was to have a legitimate punt and kick returner on the roster. Everywhere else Cooper has been, he has had limited opportunities to make an impact on the offensive side of the ball, but can become a small factor if needed.

Analysis:

Cooper can be dynamite in the return game and can help the Panthers improve on that side of the ball from day one. He will have to battle with DeAndrew White for that job, but should end up winning it out with ease. The real question is whether or not he becomes responsible for both punt and kick return duties or if he splits those duties with White. Offensively, you won't see much of him on the field and if you do, that's probably not a good sign. Not to knock Cooper, but the five guys in front of him on the depth chart are all better suited to be an option in the passing game.

53-Man Roster Status: Should be safe

I won't go as far as pegging Cooper as a lock, mainly because he's a one-trick pony for the most part. If DeAndrew White shows more on special teams, Cooper's chances diminish drastically. 

Previous "53 Men" projections

1. QB Teddy Bridgewater

2. QB Will Grier

3. RB Christian McCaffrey

4. RB Mike Davis

5. RB Reggie Bonnafon

6. WR D.J. Moore

7. WR Curtis Samuel

8. WR Robby Anderson

9. WR Seth Roberts

No. 10 WR Keith Kirkwood

