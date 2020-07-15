53 Men: WR Keith Kirkwood Player Profile

WR Keith Kirkwood

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 210 lbs

College: Temple

NFL stats: 13 receptions, 209 yards, 2 TD's

Depth Chart Projection: No. 5 WR

The Panthers have a ton of quality guys at the top of the depth chart in the receivers room and it will be hard for Kirkwood to see much action, at least at first. He hasn't proven himself as a reliable guy, but also hasn't had much of an opportunity - he'll get that in Carolina.

Analysis:

Kirkwood is by far the team's biggest presence at receiver, standing in at 6'3", 210-pounds. He could etch himself out a role as a possession receiver or red zone threat if he can develop and mold his game around that. The biggest thing for Kirkwood is he has to stay healthy. He dealt with a hamstring injury in 2019 that ultimately took away his opportunity to make a mark in the Saints offense.

53-Man Roster Status: 50/50 chance

Once you get to the fifth, six, and seventh options at wide receiver, any of them are on the fence for making the 53-man roster. A bad training camp and a bad preseason showing could have one looking from the outside in. I do see Kirkwood making the roster, but it's honestly a toss up.

