Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the New York Giants

Each and every single week, we will take a full dive into the Panthers' opponent by getting insight from many talented beat writers and publishers around the Sports Illustrated/FanNation network. This week, we bring on Patricia Traina of Giants Country to help us break down the New York Giants. Enjoy!

1. Giants underrated players

On offense, I’m going to go with receiver Richie James. James, whom the Giants picked up via free agency after the 49ers cut ties with him, has come in, put his head down, learned the playbook, and earned first-team reps way back in the spring. Since then, he’s done nothing to lose the coaches’ faith. James got 42 snaps last week, one less than team leader (among the receivers, that is) Sterling Shepard. James also had a really good day as a punt returner (5 returns, 62 yards, 12.4 average), their best average since 2020 when they averaged 11.4 yards per return.

Defensively, so far, I have to give props to edge Oshane Ximines. Ximines is a guy that a lot of people (myself included) didn’t think would make this team, but he’s not only proven to be a fit for this scheme, but he’s also performed well. Ximines was PFF’s top-graded Giants defender last week, for what it’s worth, and was one of three defenders (Xavier McKinney and Dexter Lawrence being the others) with two pressures last week. He was also one of four Giants to finish with six tackles last week and has really played well through the summer and to start the season.

2. What happened to Kadarius Toney Week 1? Will he be a factor in Week 2?

Great question. Here’s what I know about the situation. Toney missed a large chunk of training camp after missing the entire spring with various medical issues. He might know the playbook, but knowing it and actually being able to execute are two very different things. Head coach Brian Daboll said this week that the receiver room is very competitive and that guys need to earn their snaps.

Now what wasn’t said—and this just came to my attention today—is that Toney appeared to have an issue with his hamstring at one point during the game. A fan sitting behind the Giants bench filmed a trainer working on Toney’s hamstring—when that video was taken, I don’t know. But it sure would add another angle to the story if his hamstring was an issue.

As for whether he’ll be a factor in Week 2, stay tuned. I would think if Wan’Dale Robinson, who has a knee injury, is limited in any way, Toney would be the next man up if he shows the coaches he can get the job done in practice.

3. Is this a make-or-break year for Daniels Jones like everyone makes it out to be?

It sure is. The current regime—general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll—didn’t draft Jones. While they are optimistic and hopeful things work out with him, if they don’t, they won’t hesitate to move on from him after the season so they can handpick a quarterback in next year’s quarterback-rich draft. I can’t sit here and tell you what kind of numbers Jones needs to post to get that new contract, but I can tell you they’re looking for him to morph from game manager to game winner and for him to cut down on the boneheaded decisions he seems to make every week.

4. What areas of the NYG defense can give CAR problems?

I think if the Giants get one or both of their pass rushers (Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari) are able to play, that’s going to be the area to give the Panthers problems. Per PFF, rookie left tackle Ikem Ekwonu had some struggles last week in pass pro, allowing a team-high four pressures, two of which were sacks.

5. Score prediction

Giants 27, Carolina 24. I think it’s going to be a close one.

