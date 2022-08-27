Final Carolina Panthers 53-Man Roster Projection

NOTE: This projection does not take into consideration players who may be placed on injured reserve. Although players that may be headed to IR will have an asterisk next to their name.

OFFENSE

QB (2): Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold*

Analysis: Originally, the plan was to keep three quarterbacks on the roster. That was before Matt Corral went down with a season-ending Lisfranc injury. P.J. Walker is a decent backup, but the Panthers can use this opportunity to add depth at another position.

RB (3): Christian McCaffrey, D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard

Analysis: I don't see this going any other way. These three are clearly set to make the roster and with the talent/experience that each of them has, there's no need to carry a fourth back.

WR (6): DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Rashard Higgins, Terrace Marshall Jr., Shi Smith, Andre Roberts

Analysis: I nearly left Andre Roberts off the list. They've been slowly working Shi Smith into both return roles and at some point, I expect him to fulfill those jobs. For now, it gives the Panthers more comfort having a veteran back there and offers Smith more time to learn from one of the better returners in the league.

TE (4): Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble, Giovanni Ricci, Stephen Sullivan

Analysis: Flip a coin for the fourth spot. If it's not Sullivan, it will be Colin Thompson. Although he's cooled off considerably, it's hard to deny the strides that Sullivan has made. His ceiling is much higher than Thompson's.

OT (3): Ikem Ekwonu, Taylor Moton, Cameron Erving

Analysis: Carolina is in a much better situation on the edge of the line this season with Ekwonu and Moton anchoring down the starting spots. Furthermore, you have Cam Erving who can play all five positions and you also have Brady Christensen, Dennis Daley, and Cade Mays who can also kick out to tackle as well.

OG (5): Brady Christensen, Austin Corbett, Michael Jordan, Cade Mays, Dennis Daley

Analysis: Daley's versatility gives him one more chance to stick around. Michael Jordan is a capable starter and Cade Mays is another five-position backup. 2021 6th-round pick Deonte Brown gets cut.

C (2): Pat Elflein, Bradley Bozeman

Analysis: Elflein is the starter right now, but Bradley Bozeman is expected to be back at practice this upcoming week and could push Elflein for the starting job. Regardless, the Panthers have to feel pretty good about their depth here.

Total: 25

DEFENSE

DE (4): Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos, Marquis Haynes Sr., Amaré Barno

Analysis: This is a position group that needs more help. I could see Carolina adding to it immediately after roster cuts around the league are made. The free agent market for pass rushers has really thinned out.

DT (4): Derrick Brown, Matt Ioannidis, Bravvion Roy, Daviyon Nixon

Analysis: You have to feel good about the two starters, but Roy and Nixon are question marks. If something interest pops up on the waiver wire, expect Carolina to put in a claim.

LB (6): Shaq Thompson, Damien Wilson, Frankie Luvu, Cory Littleton, Brandon Smith, Julian Stanford

Analysis: The linebacking unit is night and day from where it has been over the past two years. There's actual depth here and a player like Brandon Smith could excel in certain sub-packages until he's ready to take on a heavier workload.

CB (6): Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn, C.J. Henderson, Keith Taylor Jr., Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, Tae Hayes

Analysis: I'm back to putting six corners on the roster. I struggled with the 53rd spot, so I went with Tae Hayes who has played exceptionally well this preseason. The players love him. The coaches love him. Why not give him a chance?

S (5): Jeremy Chinn, Xavier Woods, Myles Hartsfield, Juston Burris, Sam Franklin Jr.

Analysis: Sean Chandler and Kenny Robinson are good enough to make this roster too, but somebody has to get left off. Matt Rhule is high on Sam Franklin Jr. because of his special teams play and Myles Hartsfield has had one of the best camps of all the defensive backs.

Total: 25

SPECIAL TEAMS

K (1): Zane Gonzalez*

P (1): Johnny Hekker

LS (1): J.J. Jansen

Total: 3

Overall Total: 52

CUT

PRACTICE SQUAD CANDIDATES

QB PJ Walker, RB Spencer Brown, WR C.J. Saunders, WR Derek Wright, TE Colin Thompson, TE Josh Babicz, OL Mike Horton, OL Deonte Brown, OL Sam Tecklenburg, DL Marquan McCall, DL Phil Hoskins, DL Frank Herron, DE Darryl Johnson, LB Arron Mosby, LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley, CB Madre Harper, CB Tae Hayes, CB Kalon Barnes, S Sean Chandler, S Kenny Robinson.

