Injury Update on Sam Darnold, Zane Gonzalez

Matt Rhule gives the latest on the Panthers' injury front.

Heading into the season, it looked like the Panthers would have good insurance at quarterback with Sam Darnold and rookie Matt Corral backing up Baker Mayfield. Within the last week, neither Darnold nor Corral will be able to serve as the backup to start the season.

Corral suffered a Lisfranc injury in the preseason game in New England, ending his season. Friday night, Darnold had his ankle rolled on by defensive lineman C.J. Brewer and was unable to walk off the field under his own power. He initially attempted to walk off but quickly went down to the ground and waited to be carted off.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Darnold is expected to be out 4-6 weeks. If everything goes smoothly with rehab and he's able to return around the four-week mark, that would make him available for the Week 3 home matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

As far as kicker Zane Gonzalez, head coach Matt Rhule said that it is a significant, long-term injury and that the team will be bringing in some guys to work out. Rhule said that he is unsure of a true timetable on Darnold's injury.

