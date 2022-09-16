Quick Hits: Confidence in Shi Smith & Taylor Moton Playing, Cleaning Up Mistakes + More

Shi Smith popping up on the injury report

"Experienced some tightness yesterday after practice. [He] went in the training room and just said 'my groin feels tight.' He had a groin in training camp, he had a groin last year so we just shut him down for today just to get him to the game. I'm on the positive side of questionable. I'm feeling pretty positive about him."

Plans at punt/kick return if Shi can't go

"DJ [Moore] would go back there. Laviska [Shenault] would go back there. DJ would be first up."

Cleaning up bad snaps/tackling

"We've had no exchange issues during practice so we're going to go into this positive that we cleaned that up. Tackling, we saw the starting point last week. We worked on it all week in practice. I think the guys understand how important it is. Obviously, we're facing two great backs this week so we have to do a great job. I like the way the defense has looked all week. I like the way the offense has looked all week. We've practiced well, now we just got to cut it loose on game day."

Scouting Kayvon Thibodeaux with no game tape

"It's really hard. You have some preseason games that you can look at. You can go back and watch him a little bit at college. They can watch [Jihad] Ward, they can watch other guys that they have."

Any concern with Taylor Moton's injury

"No. I tried to pull T-Mo out yesterday a little early. He had a rep count and I tried to pull him and he was ready to fight me. He wanted to keep going. Those are the kind of guys we have. It's pretty awesome. He'll be full speed, ready to go."

Terrace Marshall's week of practice

"Terrace has had probably the best week of practice I've seen him have. I'm really excited about him. Like I said in training camp, he was hurt. He was working his way back and I think he probably didn't like playing last week because he's a competitor. He has a look in his eye right now that he wants to play."

