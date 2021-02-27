Re-Sign or Wave Goodbye: C Tyler Larsen

With the start of NFL free agency just around the corner, we will take a look at each Carolina Panther who has an expired contract and breakdown how they performed this past season and whether or not they are worthy of another deal with the Panthers.

Pos: C

Name: Tyler Larsen

Height: 6'4" Weight: 325 lbs

FA Status: Unrestricted

2020 Stats: 13 games, zero starts

Analysis: Tyler Larsen just completed his fifth season with the Carolina Panthers and his third straight season as the team's backup option at center. He appeared in 13 games this past season, however, he only saw action on the offensive side of the ball on seven snaps. Larsen was primarily used on special teams and played a very similar role to what he held in 2019.

Re-sign or Wave Goodbye: Wave goodbye

Larsen hasn't been much of a contributing factor to the Panthers since he started 10 games back in 2017. I think this is a great opportunity for Carolina to take a center in the draft and let him be the No. 2 guy behind Matt Paradis for a season or two. Paradis is not the Panthers' long-term answer, and neither is Larsen. At this point, it would make sense for Carolina to part ways with Larsen and go young.

READ MORE Wave or Goodbye articles below.

FB Alex Armah

RB Mike Davis

WR Pharoh Cooper

WR Curtis Samuel

TE Chris Manhertz

OT Taylor Moton

OT Russell Okung

OL John Miller

DL Efe Obada

LB Adarius Taylor

LB Tahir Whitehead

CB Rasul Douglas

CB Corn Elder

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.