Re-sign or Wave Goodbye: FB Alex Armah

With the start of NFL free agency just around the corner, we will take a look at each Carolina Panther who has an expired contract and breakdown how they performed this past season and whether or not they are worthy of another deal with the Panthers.

Pos: FB

Name: Alex Armah

Height: 6'0" Weight: 230 lbs

FA Status: Unrestricted

2020 Stats: 6 carries, 9 yards | 5 receptions, 18 yards

Analysis: The fullback position is often evaluated by a player's ability to pave the way in the running game and hold up in pass protection. Armah has been rock solid in his first four years with the Panthers and has helped the likes of Christian McCaffrey (2019) and Mike Davis (2020) have career years. He's not going to get a lot of touches but when he does, he oftentimes gets the job done. Armah has been a big part of the Panthers' short-yardage packages and really did a good job of cleaning things up from the offensive line breaking down.

Re-sign or Wave Goodbye: Re-sign

Good fullbacks are hard to come by and when you look around the free-agent market, you are not going to find many options better than Armah. Kyle Juszczyk is expected to re-sign with the 49ers and Anthony Sherman is expected to take less money to remain with the Chiefs. Alex Armah is not the biggest piece of the puzzle that the Panthers need to keep ahold of but his value to the offense is much higher than one would think. If I'm Scott Fitterer, I would sign him to a very cheap, two-year deal.

