Re-sign or Wave Goodbye: OL John Miller

Examining what the Panthers should do with veteran offensive lineman John Miller who is an unrestricted free agent.

With the start of NFL free agency just around the corner, we will take a look at each Carolina Panther who has an expired contract and breakdown how they performed this past season and whether or not they are worthy of another deal with the Panthers.

Pos: OL

Name: John Miller

Height: 6'3" Weight: 315 lbs

FA Status: Unrestricted

2020 Stats: 14 starts

Analysis: Like much of the Carolina offensive line, John Miller had a rollercoaster type of a season. He had some moments where he looked like he could be a promising piece of the team's future, then he also had some lapses where he was committing penalties (6), allowing sacks (3), QB hits, etc. Miller started 14 games for the Panthers in 2020 and graded out at just 61.1 by Pro Football Focus.

Re-sign or Wave Goodbye: Re-sign

He may not have had the type of year he or the Panthers would have liked to of had but there's potential there for Miller to develop into a quality starter. Now that Miller has a full year under his belt in this offense and a year working with offensive line coach Pat Meyer, I expect him to take a big leap. A multi-year contract isn't ideal, but a one-year "prove it" deal does.

