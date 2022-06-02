NFL Combine to Stay in Indianapolis

The city of Indianapolis has been home to the NFL Scouting Combine since 1987. Over the years, many coaches, scouts, team executives, and media have grown to love reuniting in the state capital of Indiana.

A lot of memories have been made in Indy over the years, but for a moment, there was a threat that the Combine would be on the move year to year, similar to that of the NFL Draft. For years, the NFL Draft took place at Radio City Music Hall in New York but in 2015 they allowed other NFL cities to bid on the event which has been awarded to Chicago (2015, 16), Philadelphia (2017), Dallas (2018), Nashville (2019), Cleveland (2021), and Las Vegas (2022).

The NFL realized how much the Combine meant to Indianapolis and has decided to keep it there for at least the next two years.

"After close review by our internal team, the Fan Engagement and Major Events Advisory Committee, and the National Invitational Camp staff, Indianapolis remains the best city to host and grow the NFL Combine in 2023 and 2024," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business and league events. "Indy's vision brings together its long legacy of successfully hosting the Combine and executing the evaluation process, with an exciting focus on innovating and further growing the event from a fan and media perspective."

Commissioner Roger Goodell also commented on the matter.

"I think it's one, a recognition that Indianapolis really values the combine," said Goodell. "Also, that they've done a terrific job on it. I think people are comfortable with that opportunity because we've done it for so long. And we're also really focused on how do we improve the medical evaluations of athletes is probably our primary focus right now and making sure that we do that is effectively possible for, obviously all the clubs, but probably, more importantly, the players themselves."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.