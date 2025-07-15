All Panthers

Roman Harper calls Carolina Panthers legend the best defender he ever played with

An 11-year NFL veteran and Super Bowl champion recalls his time with the Carolina Panthers. He had high praise for one of the franchise’s defensive stars.

Russell Baxter

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59), former St. Xavier High school star, talks with a teammate on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of their game played at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio Sunday October 12, 2014. Bengals Panther 10122014 37
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59), former St. Xavier High school star, talks with a teammate on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of their game played at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio Sunday October 12, 2014. Bengals Panther 10122014 37 / Gary Landers, Cincinnati Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC
In this story:

It was a bit of a surprise that he didn’t wind up with a bust in Canton, Ohio, in his first year of eligibility. The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 has just four members: Cornerback Eric Allen, defensive end Jared Allen, tight end Antonio Gates, and wide receiver Sterling Sharpe.

Many expected that former Carolina Panthers' linebacker Luke Kuechly would have his moment this summer, but it apparently wasn’t meant to be. In any case, his impact with the franchise and on the National Football League was impressive. Kuechly played eight seasons with the team that made him the ninth overall pick in the 2012 draft. He was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in his debut campaign, and the 2013 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Kuechly was named to seven Pro Bowls, and earned First-Team All-Pro honors times.

Kuechly and Harper
Nov 8, 2015; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) and free safety Kurt Coleman (20) and defensive end Jared Allen (69) and strong safety Roman Harper (41) react in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Safety Roman Harper spent 11 seasons in the NFL, nine with the New Orleans Saints (2006-13, 2016) and two with Carolina (2014-15). He played with Kuechly for two seasons, and could not say enough about the talented performer.

“He was the best defensive player I ever got to play with, as far as linebackers are concerned, and the nicest human being you’d ever meet,” stated Harper (via Scott Fowler and Théoden Janes of the Charlotte Observer) “...I stayed in the same building with Luke—me and my family. And if he ever saw us, like, getting out of the car, he’s like, ‘Can I help with groceries? Can I carry a baby?’”

That’s pretty high praise from a two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion. It seems inevitable that Kuechly winds up enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, when has become quite the question for the star performers and others as well.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Matt Rhule snubbed from list of worst NFL coaching hires since 2000

Ohio State heavy hitter named rookie to watch for Panthers in 2025

Analyst misses mark identifying Panthers’ biggest remaining roster need

NFL exec tells ESPN Panthers vet Robert Hunt is ‘better than you think’

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.