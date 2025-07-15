Roman Harper calls Carolina Panthers legend the best defender he ever played with
It was a bit of a surprise that he didn’t wind up with a bust in Canton, Ohio, in his first year of eligibility. The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 has just four members: Cornerback Eric Allen, defensive end Jared Allen, tight end Antonio Gates, and wide receiver Sterling Sharpe.
Many expected that former Carolina Panthers' linebacker Luke Kuechly would have his moment this summer, but it apparently wasn’t meant to be. In any case, his impact with the franchise and on the National Football League was impressive. Kuechly played eight seasons with the team that made him the ninth overall pick in the 2012 draft. He was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in his debut campaign, and the 2013 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Kuechly was named to seven Pro Bowls, and earned First-Team All-Pro honors times.
Safety Roman Harper spent 11 seasons in the NFL, nine with the New Orleans Saints (2006-13, 2016) and two with Carolina (2014-15). He played with Kuechly for two seasons, and could not say enough about the talented performer.
“He was the best defensive player I ever got to play with, as far as linebackers are concerned, and the nicest human being you’d ever meet,” stated Harper (via Scott Fowler and Théoden Janes of the Charlotte Observer) “...I stayed in the same building with Luke—me and my family. And if he ever saw us, like, getting out of the car, he’s like, ‘Can I help with groceries? Can I carry a baby?’”
That’s pretty high praise from a two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion. It seems inevitable that Kuechly winds up enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, when has become quite the question for the star performers and others as well.
