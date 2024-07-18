Former NFL Safety Roman Harper Reveals Possible Return To The New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints safety Roman Harper teased a possible return to the New Orleans Saints in an interview earlier this week. During SEC Media Week, Harper revealed that he had been speaking to Saints coach Dennis Allen about the possibility of assisting the coaching staff during New Orleans training camp. The Saints officially begin training camp on July 24 in Irvine, California.
Harper, now 41, was a second-round selection by the Saints out of Alabama in the 2006 NFL Draft. It was Sean Payton's first draft with the team and included key stars like Harper, RB Reggie Bush, G Jahri Evans, T Zach Strief, and WR Marques Colston.
After appearing in just five games as a rookie, Harper became a key part of the New Orleans secondary for the next several seasons. He'd intercept three passes in 2007, which turned out to be the second most of his 11-year career, while breaking up eight throws, forcing two fumbles, and recording four sacks among his 90 tackles.
Harper was selected to his first Pro Bowl during the Saints Super Bowl championship season of 2009. He'd have 103 tackles that season, including 11 for loss and 1.5 sacks, while forcing two fumbles and breaking up five passes. He added seven tackles and forced a fumble during the team's Super Bowl XLIV win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Harper added his second Pro Bowl berth in 2010 with an interception, eight passes broken up, three sacks, six forced fumbles, and a team-high 76 solo tackles. In 2011, Harper led the Saints in sacks (a career-best 7.5), total tackles (95), and solo stops (73) while forcing three fumbles and breaking up seven throws.
During the 2012 campaign, Harper intercepted two passes and broke up 11 others while recording a team-high 88 solo tackles among his career-best 115 total stops. Harper was only able to appear in nine games for New Orleans because of injuries in 2013. After the season, he'd sign with the Carolina Panthers as a free agent.
Harper spent two years with Carolina before returning to the Saints in 2016. He'd retire from the NFL after that season.
During 11 years in the NFL, Harper had 11 interceptions, 16 forced fumbles, 18 sacks, and 40 stops for loss among 820 total tackles. Harper's 15 forced fumbles as a Saint rank sixth among the franchise's all-time leaders and first among defensive backs.
Roman Harper was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2021. During Harper's nine years with New Orleans, Dennis Allen was a defensive assistant for six of those seasons.
Since retiring as a player, Harper has had a successful media career. He spent two years as a Saints analyst for WDSU in New Orleans before moving on to cover the Panthers for FOX 46 in Charlotte. In 2020, Harper also joined the SEC Network, where he's since been a fixture on several college football telecasts.
During SEC Media Week, Harper called Dennis Allen one of his favorite coaches who he's ever played for. He went on to say that he's always had a 'great relationship' with Allen and general manager Mickey Loomis, and that they've always been 'very open' whenever Harper has come back for functions with the franchise.
If Harper does assist the New Orleans staff during training camp, it's unclear what he roles would serve. However, it's not uncommon for the Saints to bring back former players as temporary coaches during camp. Some have turned it into permanent coaching positions with the team.