Panthers legend recalls how Luke Kuechly turned his head as an NFL rookie
His NFL resume is nothing short of sensational, and it’s certainly no shock that he's one of the 15 Modern-Era Players finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025.
Boston College linebacker Luke Kuechly was the ninth overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. He was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the year, then followed that up with being named to seven consecutive Pro Bowls. Kuechly was the 2013 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, the first of his five All-Pro campaigns.
The eight players that were drafted ahead of the former Boston College product were named to seven Pro Bowls (4 by Colts’ quarterback Andrew Luck), and none of them earned First-Team All-Pro accolades.
Kuechly would play only eight seasons, but made the most of that time. He amassed 100-plus tackles in each of those campaigns. There were 16 interceptions, nine fumble recoveries, and 12.5 sacks. He scored a pair of defensive touchdowns.
He also caught the eye of longtime Panthers’ tackle Jordan Gross, the franchise’s first-round pick in 2003. He recently recalled an encounter with the rookie at training camp in 2012. Via Joe Person of The Athletic, “Kuechly lined up opposite Gross and showed blitz.”
Then came a bit of a surprise. “Usually,” explained Gross, “a rookie linebacker would blitz and then he’d try to do some sucky move and you’d lock him out. Well, Luke does his little rip like he’s gonna run the corner. And I got my hands on him and I’m like, ‘Here you go, this’ll be an easy play.’ And I remember he sat and spun out of it, like an edge rusher would.
“I sure remember thinking, ‘Whoa’, it sounds like such a little thing. But for a linebacker to be that developed and/or have that wherewithal as a rookie — that turned my head.”
The Panthers would reach the playoffs four times in Kuechly’s eight seasons, including an appearance in Super Bowl 50. Then he walked away from the game.
On Thursday night, February 6, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 will be revealed. It would be a shock if Kuechly’s name was not announced. He certainly made the most of his time playing the game he loved.
“(Kuechly) was so good,” added Groos. “He could’ve hung around and just not played and taken money. He did the right thing,” Gross said. “I played 11 years. Maybe I should have played 13. You can always look back. I just am sure proud of how he did everything.”