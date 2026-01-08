Analyst shares absurd take on what a playoff loss means for Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers are fortunate to be hosting a playoff game. In fact, they're fortunate to even be in the postseason at all after going 8-9 with a -69 point differential. They were not, with all due respect, a good team.

That's totally fine, though, because this is year two of an organizational overhaul. They've steadily improved, and that just so happened to be enough to sneak into the playoffs this year. They're playing with house money, and they want to win, but they probably know it's not likely.

A loss won't be surprising. It also won't change things. It won't, despite one insider's take, mean they have questions about Bryce Young's future.

Bryce Young's future won't be changed by loss to Rams

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

If (perhaps it's better to say when) the Panthers lose to the Rams, which every single possible metric suggests is going to happen, they will go home and evaluate. What they won't do is ask new questions about QB Bryce Young.

They may or may not have questions about him, but those questions exist unrelated to this playoff game. Dud or not, Young doesn't have his future riding solely on beating a team he has no business beating.

However, that's what one insider believes. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox believes an exit in the wild-card round would renew questions about what the Panthers need under center.

"For a franchise that last made the playoffs in 2017, a postseason berth does represent real progress," Knox wrote. "However, an embarrassing loss in the rematch with Los Angeles could renew the questions surrounding quarterback Bryce Young."

The first sentence of that reveals how the Panthers should and probably do feel. They've made progress, and they know they're outmatched. The Rams are arguably the most talented team in the NFL, so losing to them, even in blowout fashion, doesn't change a thing.

"Carolina has shown real growth under Canales over the last two years, but it's fair to wonder if the Panthers were winning because of Young or in spite of him," Knox said. This is fair, as the Panthers did win some games in spite of and some games because of Young.

They'll want more consistency moving forward, but that is something that's been true. Losing this weekend doesn't spur on that question.

"A playoff win or two would do wonders for his job security. If he falls flat against Los Angeles and the Panthers get blown out, Carolina may start kicking the tires on quarterback alternatives," Knox concluded.

The Panthers have adopted a long-term outlook, so that idea probably doesn't hold up. They know exactly where they are, so a fluky playoff run isn't going to convince them everything's great when it's not.

Similarly, a loss to the Rams would not suggest they're in need of major change under center since the Rams are a real Super Bowl contender and the Panthers are 8-9.

