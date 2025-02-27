Pat McAfee Drops Perfect Taylor Swift Lyric on Travis Kelce Returning Next Season
Travis Kelce didn’t get the fairytale ending he would’ve liked this past season, but it looks like his story isn’t quite finished yet.
Weeks after the Kansas City Chiefs’ blowout loss in Super Bowl LIX, the 35-year-old is apparently already raring to go for 2025. Amid swirling rumors surrounding his NFL future, Kelce texted Pat McAfee that he was coming back “for sure” and was already planning to get into shape this offseason.
It’s music to the ears of those anxiously waiting for the veteran tight end to announce his decision, and McAfee aptly celebrated with a lyrical nod to Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift.
McAfee started to discuss the criticism the Chiefs received last season due to the team seemingly getting preferential treatment from the refs, a theory that has since been proven false.
“Now obviously, whenever you’re in the public eye, there are going to be things that are going to come out from people’s mouths that aren’t as positive all the time,” McAfee said. “There’s gonna be reasons for people to find to hate Travis Kelce. There’s gonna be reasons for people to find to hate the Kansas City Chiefs… Sometimes, if you’re just on the top of the mountain, people are going to throw rocks at things that shine. Shoutout to Taylor Swift for that particular quote.”
The line is from the deluxe song, “Ours,” on Swift’s third studio album, Speak Now.
Don’t expect critics of Kelce to hold their tongues in his 13th NFL season after he’s suffered a notable decline in production in each of the last two years. But, don’t expect Kelce to hold back either.
“What you can’t deny is the greatness of Travis Kelce. You can’t deny that he is one of one. You can’t deny that he is an anomaly. You can’t deny that the guy loves ball,” said McAfee.