NFL Releases Data Ranking Quarterbacks by Most Penalties Drawn on Hits
As in American life, perception is often reality in the NFL.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his team appeared to receive a bevy of favorable calls in 2024—and thus, the public deemed that belief fact. The narrative dogged the Chiefs right up until their 40–22 Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9, at which point it suddenly and mysteriously died down.
On Wednesday, much to the chagrin of a conspiracy-loving nation, the NFL released a study that appeared to find no correlation between a quarterback's status and the number of favorable calls he received. Mahomes did receive slightly more calls than the median quarterback, but not by much.
Wondering how the officials treated your favorite team's quarterback? Take a look at this chart, shared in its original incarnation by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Most Calls Received Per 100 Hits on "Pass Attempts, Sacks, Scrambles and Designed Runs," NFL Quarterbacks, 2024
RANK
QUARTERBACK
TEAM
CALLS RECEIVED
1
Tua Tagovalioa
Dolphins
7.32
2
Josh Allen
Bills
6.73
3
Bryce Young
Panthers
5.45
4
Cooper Rush
Cowboys
4.88
5
Kyler Murray
Cardinals
4.00
6
Jared Goff
Lions
3.81
7
Baker Mayfield
Buccaneers
3.60
8
Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs
3.53
9
Daniel Jones
Giants
3.41
10
Aaron Rodgers
Jets
3.31
11
Matthew Stafford
Rams
3.03
12
Jayden Daniels
Commanders
2.53
13
Jordan Love
Packers
2.47
14
Brock Purdy
49ers
2.46
15
Joe Burrow
Bengals
2.44
16
Caleb Williams
Bears
2.26
17
Kirk Cousins
Falcons
2.25
18
Sam Darnold
Vikings
2.10
19
Geno Smith
Seahawks
2.05
20
Justin Herbert
Chargers
2.01
21
Trevor Lawrence
Jaguars
1.96
22
Will Levis
Titans
1.92
23
Lamar Jackson
Ravens
1.74
24
Dak Prescott
Cowboys
1.59
25
Jameis Winston
Browns
1.49
26
Anthony Richardson
Colts
1.47
27
Gardner Minshew
Raiders
1.32
28
Russell Wilson
Steelers
0.96
29
Drake Maye
Patriots
0.85
T-30
Derek Carr
Saints
0.00
T-30
Jalen Hurts
Eagles
0.00
T-30
C.J. Stroud
Texans
0.00
T-30
Bo Nix
Broncos
0.00
As the league pointed out, quality quarterbacks are scattered throughout the rankings—making officiating bias, as in every sport, almost impossible to prove or disprove.