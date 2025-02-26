SI

NFL Releases Data Ranking Quarterbacks by Most Penalties Drawn on Hits

Where did your team's gunslinger rank?

Patrick Andres

Tua Tagovailoa during the Dolphins' 29–17 win over the 49ers on Dec. 22, 2024.
Tua Tagovailoa during the Dolphins' 29–17 win over the 49ers on Dec. 22, 2024. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
As in American life, perception is often reality in the NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his team appeared to receive a bevy of favorable calls in 2024—and thus, the public deemed that belief fact. The narrative dogged the Chiefs right up until their 40–22 Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9, at which point it suddenly and mysteriously died down.

On Wednesday, much to the chagrin of a conspiracy-loving nation, the NFL released a study that appeared to find no correlation between a quarterback's status and the number of favorable calls he received. Mahomes did receive slightly more calls than the median quarterback, but not by much.

Wondering how the officials treated your favorite team's quarterback? Take a look at this chart, shared in its original incarnation by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Most Calls Received Per 100 Hits on "Pass Attempts, Sacks, Scrambles and Designed Runs," NFL Quarterbacks, 2024

RANK

QUARTERBACK

TEAM

CALLS RECEIVED

1

Tua Tagovalioa

Dolphins

7.32

2

Josh Allen

Bills

6.73

3

Bryce Young

Panthers

5.45

4

Cooper Rush

Cowboys

4.88

5

Kyler Murray

Cardinals

4.00

6

Jared Goff

Lions

3.81

7

Baker Mayfield

Buccaneers

3.60

8

Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs

3.53

9

Daniel Jones

Giants

3.41

10

Aaron Rodgers

Jets

3.31

11

Matthew Stafford

Rams

3.03

12

Jayden Daniels

Commanders

2.53

13

Jordan Love

Packers

2.47

14

Brock Purdy

49ers

2.46

15

Joe Burrow

Bengals

2.44

16

Caleb Williams

Bears

2.26

17

Kirk Cousins

Falcons

2.25

18

Sam Darnold

Vikings

2.10

19

Geno Smith

Seahawks

2.05

20

Justin Herbert

Chargers

2.01

21

Trevor Lawrence

Jaguars

1.96

22

Will Levis

Titans

1.92

23

Lamar Jackson

Ravens

1.74

24

Dak Prescott

Cowboys

1.59

25

Jameis Winston

Browns

1.49

26

Anthony Richardson

Colts

1.47

27

Gardner Minshew

Raiders

1.32

28

Russell Wilson

Steelers

0.96

29

Drake Maye

Patriots

0.85

T-30

Derek Carr

Saints

0.00

T-30

Jalen Hurts

Eagles

0.00

T-30

C.J. Stroud

Texans

0.00

T-30

Bo Nix

Broncos

0.00

As the league pointed out, quality quarterbacks are scattered throughout the rankings—making officiating bias, as in every sport, almost impossible to prove or disprove.

