Pat McAfee Issues Apology to Anthony Richardson, Blasts Colts’ Culture
Both current and former players of the Indianapolis Colts don’t like what’s happening in the building.
Days after Colts defensive back Kenny Moore harshly criticized the team for a lack of effort and urgency, ESPN analyst Pat McAfee shared his blunt thoughts on the Colts’ downward-spiraling season.
McAfee was one of Anthony Richardson’s biggest critics after the second-year quarterback chose to tap out of a drive during the Colts’ loss to the Houston Texans on Oct. 27. On a recent episode of his eponymous show, however, McAfee issued an apology to the young quarterback and suggested that Richardson likely didn’t know any better.
“AR, I apologize for being so loud about you tapping out,” McAfee said. “It’s not good to have that happen for your team, but now I’m starting to think, did anybody-has anybody told AR how he’s supposed to be?... He’s got nobody telling him how to operate in that building.”
McAfee went on to rip the Colts’ unprofessional culture and stated the need for drastic changes.
“Get ‘em all and get the f--- out. Pay off all their contracts, too. Congrats, you robbed us. You stole from us. This group got us the No. 4 overall pick. This group has been through so much. This group has had to deal now with a bunch of different quarterbacks too, so this group probably feels a little bit like, ‘This is our NFL experience?’”
The Colts (4-6) are coming off an ugly 30-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in which Joe Flacco threw three picks in his second game as the team’s starter. Flacco is still expected to start under center for the remainder of the Colts’ season, according to coach Shane Steichen.