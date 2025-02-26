Pat McAfee Relays Aaron Rodgers’s Strong Opinion of Sean McVay Amid Rams Rumors
The future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains as murky as ever after the New York Jets reportedly chose to move on from the 41-year-old veteran earlier this offseason.
As rumors continue to swirl around Rodgers’ playing future, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News recently reported that Rodgers preferred to play for the Rams in 2025 and would like to bring Davante Adams along with him.
One of Rodgers’s trusty longtime friends, Pat McAfee, discussed that report on Wednesday and relayed the veteran’s somewhat enigmatic response.
“I did ask about the Rams situation to our sources,” McAfee said. “Open to everything, attached to nothing. Big fan of Sean McVay, though.”
Rodgers is currently out of the country, per McAfee’s sources, and will join the show when he gets back, potentially as soon as next week.
Last week, the Rams granted Matthew Stafford permission to speak to other teams as a way to help Stafford gauge his value outside the organization and potentially get a new contract signed in Los Angeles. Stafford, who has two years left on his current deal, has a $49.7 million cap hit in 2025 and a $53.7 million cap hit in ‘26.
If Stafford and the Rams decide to part ways this offseason, however, several teams have already shown interest in acquiring the star quarterback, which could pave the way for Rodgers to team up with Sean McVay for one last run.
That’s all hearsay for now, though. Until Rodgers returns to the states and makes a decision on his next NFL team—if there is one—the rumor mill will keep on churning.