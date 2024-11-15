Pat McAfee's Text to Kirk Herbstreit Slammed Eagles Kicker Jake Elliott's Rough Night
The Philadelphia Eagles rolled in the second half to capture a 26–18 victory over the Washington Commanders on Thursday night to move to 8–2 on the season. The win put Philadelphia in sole possession of first place in the NFC East through 10 games.
The Eagles were paced by Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns to continue his strong campaign. But for as good as Barkley was, one of his teammates was having one of the worst nights of his career.
Veteran kicker Jake Elliott missed two field goals and an extra point. The usually reliable Elliott looked like a shell of himself on Thursday, prompting ESPN media personality Pat McAfee to text Kirk Herbstreit during the game about Elliott's struggles. Herbstreit revealed the exchange on air.
"My guy Pat McAfee texted me saying we have better kicks with his kicking contest than what he's doing right now," Herbstreit shared.
The kicking contest, of course, is the weekly segment on College GameDay where McAfee picks a fan to kick a field goal for a chance at tuition money. While some have cashed in, others have looked woeful like Elliott did on Thursday night.
A bounce back is certainly coming in the veteran kicker's future. He's been too reliable over the course of his career so far to think otherwise.