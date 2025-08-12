Pat Surtain II Makes Bold Claim About Historic Potential of the Broncos' Defense
The Broncos are a popular pick to be a dark horse contender in the AFC heading into the 2025 NFL season.
A big reason why, of course, is the franchise's defense anchored by fourth-year pro cornerback and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II.
Surtain spoke with Kay Adams about the potential of this season's Denver defense, and believes the group can be historic.
"It's unreal," Surtain said of the talent on the defense. "I think we have the abiity to be mentioned in history amongst the greats. But you can't talk about it, you've gotta be about it. And that's all about putting in the work every day, everybody flying around to the ball making plays. But with our personnel ... when you have that much talent on the defensive side, the sky's the limit."
With second year quarterback Bo Nix, a host of offensive weapons and a strong defense led by Surtain, the Broncos will certainly be a team to watch out of the AFC West.