SI

Pat Surtain II Makes Bold Claim About Historic Potential of the Broncos' Defense

The 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year did not hold back when talking about the potential of this season's Denver defense.

Mike McDaniel

Pat Surtain II believes the 2025 Denver Broncos defense can be historic.
Pat Surtain II believes the 2025 Denver Broncos defense can be historic. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Broncos are a popular pick to be a dark horse contender in the AFC heading into the 2025 NFL season.

A big reason why, of course, is the franchise's defense anchored by fourth-year pro cornerback and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II.

Surtain spoke with Kay Adams about the potential of this season's Denver defense, and believes the group can be historic.

"It's unreal," Surtain said of the talent on the defense. "I think we have the abiity to be mentioned in history amongst the greats. But you can't talk about it, you've gotta be about it. And that's all about putting in the work every day, everybody flying around to the ball making plays. But with our personnel ... when you have that much talent on the defensive side, the sky's the limit."

With second year quarterback Bo Nix, a host of offensive weapons and a strong defense led by Surtain, the Broncos will certainly be a team to watch out of the AFC West.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL